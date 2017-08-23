Football: Southampton seal $26M Wesley Hoedt transfer from Lazio. Virgil van Djik's replacement?

LONDON (REUTERS) - Southampton signed Dutch centre-back Wesley Hoedt from Lazio on Tuesday, the Premier League club said, in a deal that British media reported was worth £15 million (S$26 million).

The 23-year-old, who has won four caps for the Netherlands, joins on a five-year deal.

"I'm really happy to be here," said Hoedt in a statement released by Southampton.

"I think Southampton is a really big club, so it's a good next step for me to come here and to play in the Premier League and try to help the best I can."

Hoedt's arrival will spur further speculation about Southampton centre-back Virgil van Dijk, who has submitted a transfer request and is wanted by Liverpool and Chelsea.

Southampton, who have also signed Polish defender Jan Bednarek in the transfer window, now have six senior centre-backs.

But Les Reed, Southampton's vice-chairman, appeared to rule out an exit by saying he hoped Hoedt would develop "alongside his international team-mate Virgil van Dijk" at the club.

"Wesley is one of the most promising young defenders in Europe and represents a significant addition to our squad," he said.

Hoedt is the Saints' third summer signing, alongside Bednarek and midfielder Mario Lemina.