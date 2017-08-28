Football: Liverpool agree on club-record fee $84m to sign Naby Keita for next season

Naby Keita is set to join Liverpool on July 1, 2018.
Naby Keita is set to join Liverpool on July 1, 2018. PHOTO: AFP
Published
1 hour ago

LONDON - Liverpool have agreed a club-record £48 million (S$84 million) deal to sign Red Bull Leipzig midfielder Naby Keita, with the player officially joining on July 1 next year.

The BBC reported that the Reds have agreed to pay the £48-million release clause that will allow him to move next summer, plus an undisclosed premium.

The 22-year-old had been one of Jurgen Klopp's primary targets this summer, but Leipzig had refused to sell.

The deal will surpass the £35 million club record fee the Merseyside club paid Newcastle to sign Andy Carroll.

Get The Straits Times
newsletters in your inbox

Topics: 

BrandInsider

Sponsored Content

#WhatDrivesYou: Leading technovations of the future
Reduce your fuel usage with these handy tips
Home-grown furniture maker thrives through three generations
Indulge yourself in the capital city of Australia