Football: Liverpool agree on club-record fee $84m to sign Naby Keita for next season

LONDON - Liverpool have agreed a club-record £48 million (S$84 million) deal to sign Red Bull Leipzig midfielder Naby Keita, with the player officially joining on July 1 next year.

The BBC reported that the Reds have agreed to pay the £48-million release clause that will allow him to move next summer, plus an undisclosed premium.

The 22-year-old had been one of Jurgen Klopp's primary targets this summer, but Leipzig had refused to sell.

The deal will surpass the £35 million club record fee the Merseyside club paid Newcastle to sign Andy Carroll.