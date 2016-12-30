Football: China now boasts world's highest-paid players; top 10 global stars' insane salary packages

Argentinian striker Carlos Tevez is set to be the world's highest-paid player after Shanghai Shenhua signed him at £615,000 (S$1.1 million) a week for the Chinese Super League. He and Brazil's Oscar have now helped China football boast two of the world's most expensive players ahead of traditional European big-spenders like Spain's Real Madrid and Barcelona.

Here's a list of star footballers and how much they earn a week playing for their clubs .





1. CARLOS TEVEZ, 32

£615,000, Shanghai Shenhua

A hard-working, dynamic, and versatile forward, the Argentinian has played for some of the biggest clubs in the world, including both Manchester clubs and Italian giants Juventus.



2. OSCAR, 25

£400,000, Shanghai SIPG

Brazil's former Chelsea playmaker leaves Stamford Bridge and English football after having won three titles, including the Premier League in 2015.



3. CRISTIANO RONALDO, 31

£365,000, Real Madrid

Recently crowned the Fifa Ballon d'Or winner for the fourth time, the Portuguese star is also Real Madrid's record goal-scorer and one of the world's best players. He has now reportedly rejected a £1.6 million-per-week offer by an unnamed Chinese club.



4. GARETH BALE, 27

£350,000, Real Madrid

The Welshman's time in Spain has been an unqualified success with two Champions League medals in his three-year spell. The former Southampton and Tottenham winger is an explosive force down the flanks.



5. LIONEL MESSI, 29

£336,000, Barcelona

Widely regarded as the best player of his generation, the Argentinian genius has been with Barcelona since he was 13 and has won 29 major titles with the Catalan club. He has repeatedly been linked with a move away from Spain but has refused all advances so far.



6. HULK, 30

£320,000, Shanghai SIPG

His nickname perfectly captures the type of striker he is. A powerhouse blessed with a vicious shot and upper-body strength, this is the Brazilian's second stint in Asia having played for Kawasaki Frontale from 2005-08.



7. PAUL POGBA, 23

£290,000, Manchester United

The French international started his senior career at United before departing for Juventus in Italy in 2012 and was one of Serie A's biggest stars. It took a world record €105 million transfer to bring him back to Old Trafford.



8. GRAZIANO PELLE, 31

£290,000, Shandong Luneng

A journeyman forward, the Italian's form picked up during his time at Dutch club Feyenoord (2012-14) and Southhampton (2014-16) and was the top scorer for three of those four seasons. He moved to Shanghai for £12 million in July.



9. NEYMAR, 24

£275,000, Barcelona

Hailed as the heir to Brazilian legend Pele, Neymar has become a key component of Barcelona's attacking trident (which includes Messi and Luis Suarez). His close control, dribbling skills and finishing ability makes Neymar one of the best forwards in the world.



10. WAYNE ROONEY, 31

£260,000, Manchester United

The United captain moved to United's Theatre of Dreams in 2004 from his boyhood club Everton and has broken several scoring records. He also captains England and remains one of the country's biggest stars.