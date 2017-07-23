Football: Bayern Munich arrive in Singapore for International Champions Cup

SINGAPORE - German Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich arrived in Singapore on Sunday (July 23) at around 7pm, the second of three teams playing in the International Champions Cup (ICC) to arrive after English champions Chelsea.

The team, whose flight from China was delayed by about two hours, were greeted by a crowd of about 80 fans at the JW Marriott Hotel Singapore South Beach.

Crowd favourites were greeted enthusiastically, with some taking to chanting the name of stars like Franck Ribery. They even obliged the fans, some of whom had waited hours to catch a glimpse of their heroes, with autographs.

Said one fan, 16-year-old student Guhesh Nalachanbiran: "I managed to get Ribery, Thomas Mueller and Mats Hummels' signatures.

"I'm very happy. This is the first time players have ever signed anything for me."

Bayern take on Chelsea in the first match of the ICC at the National Stadium on Tuesday. They then meet Inter Milan on Thursday.