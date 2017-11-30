Football: 2018 World Cup draw - what fans need to know

The draw for the 2018 Fifa World Cup Finals takes place in Moscow on Friday.

How it works:

Russia, the host nation, despite being lowly ranked, will automatically be in Pot 1 along with the seven highest-ranked teams. Each subsequent pot will then feature the next eight teams in order of their rankings.

Pots for the draw

(ranking in brackets):

Pot 1: Russia (65), Germany (1), Brazil (2), Portugal (3), Argentina (4), Belgium (5), Poland (6), France (7).

Pot 2: Spain (8), Peru (10), Switzerland (11), England (12), Colombia (13), Mexico (16), Uruguay (17), Croatia (18).

Pot 3: Denmark (19), Iceland (21), Costa Rica (22), Sweden (25), Tunisia (28), Egypt (30), Senegal (32), Iran (34).

Pot 4: Serbia (38), Nigeria (41), Australia (43), Japan (44), Morocco (48), Panama (49), South Korea (62), Saudi Arabia (63).

How each group will be chosen:

One team from each pot will be drawn in one of eight groups (A to H). Russia will go into Group A. However, teams from the same confederation (except Uefa) cannot be drawn in the same group. And Europe can have at most two teams in any one group.

Potential Group of Death

(according to their rankings):

Germany, Spain, Costa Rica, Nigeria

Potential Group of Dreams

(the lowest-ranked teams from each pot subject to the same criteria):

Russia, Croatia, Iran, Panama