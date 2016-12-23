Fluimucil paper trail the key in Ukad probe

LONDON • The investigation by UK Anti-Doping (Ukad) into Team Sky and British Cycling is expected to focus on whether records exist of the decongestant Fluimucil, registered by the British government as one of a number of unlicensed medications known as "specials", being obtained by the governing body.

Dave Brailsford, the Team Sky principal, told a British parliamentary committee on Monday that he had been told that a package of medication that was couriered by air to be administered to Bradley Wiggins in June 2011 contained Fluimucil, which is used in nebulisers for clearing mucus and is not prohibited for use by athletes.

The Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) says that it is not licensed in Britain but is one of the "unlicensed medicines for human use also known as 'specials'."

MHRA guidance states: "'Specials' are products which have been specially manufactured or imported for the treatment of an individual patient after being ordered by a doctor."

Under that guidance, records should exist of the Fluimucil being ordered and prescribed but Ukad investigators have been unable to find a paper trail confirming that it was the drug contained in the package.

If no such records exist, that could point to a failure by British Cycling and medical staff to maintain the necessary paperwork and the governing body would at least be expected to provide a satisfactory explanation as to why they are not available.

Brailsford said that he had been informed of the contents of the package by Richard Freeman, then the Team Sky doctor who now works for British Cycling.

The Culture, Media and Sport committee also heard that Wiggins was administered the contents of the package by Freeman after winning the Criterium du Dauphine race.

Simon Cope, the coach who carried the package, has stated that he did not know the contents.

The 50-year-old, who now works for Wiggins' team, may be called before the committee to give evidence.

THE TIMES, LONDON