Floorball: Sponsorship boost and Finnish coaching expertise for Singapore

SINGAPORE - In a double boost for the Singapore Floorball Association (SFA), it announced on Saturday (Nov 18) that it had secured $35,000 in sponsorships and local students received coaching from top Finnish players over the weekend.

The players, from Finland Floorball League clubs Team Classic and Team TPS, conducted coaching clinics for students from over 50 schools and the sessions included specialist classes for more than 100 budding goalkeepers.

Both teams are in Singapore as part of the 100th anniversary celebrations of Finland's independence on Dec 6.

Off the rink, the SFA also received two sponsorship boosts.

Former national player, Peh Wei Siang, is the founder of investment company Pixel Group Holdings, and he has given $25,000 to the men's national team to help in their training and preparations for January's World Championship qualifiers in Jeju, South Korea.

Sports equipment company TaiShan has also given $10,000 to the association to support the development of floorball.

SFA president Kenneth Ho said: "We are honoured and are really excited by the support from a former national player (Peh), which really gives a very strong boost to the sport, and also Taishan to pick floorball.

"This support drives the determination of the team and spurs them on to do their best for Singapore.