Floorball: Singapore women's team get $20k boost with sponsorship from local accounting firm Nexia TS

Henry Tan (right), managing director of Nexia TS, presenting a cheque to Singapore Floorball Association president Kenneth Ho. The $20,000 will help defray the costs of competing in the World Championships. ST PHOTO: DESMOND FOO
SINGAPORE - The Singapore women's floorball national team received a timely boost ahead of the Dec 1-9 World Championships in Bratislava, Slovakia on Friday (July 14).

Local accounting firm Nexia TS signed up to sponsor the team for 2017 and a cheque of $20,000 was presented by Henry Tan, managing director of Nexia TS, to Kenneth Ho, president of the Singapore Floorball Association (SFA).

Ho, 30, said: "It (the sponsorship) solves some of the girls' financial difficulties to travel to Slovakia; $20,000 is quite a lot in terms of covering air fares and stuff. Previously they had to pay on their own.

"We are honoured and excited by the support from a company such as Nexia TS, a truly locally-owned company to pick sports as one of their priorities to help and to assist in providing an opportunity for Team Singapore to be able to compete at the highest level of sport."

