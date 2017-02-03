Floorball: Singapore women qualify for World Championships after beating New Zealand 7-1

SINGAPORE - Singapore's women's floorball team has qualified for this year's world championships after beating New Zealand 7-1 on Friday.

World No. 18 Singapore beat the 23rd-ranked hosts New Zealand in the quarter-finals of the World Floorball Championships (WFC) qualifying tournament for Asia and Oceania.

The tournament featured eight teams from Asia and Oceania, vying for four spots at December's World Championships in Bratislava, Slovakia.

Singapore entered Friday's match in second position in Group B, behind world No. 13 Japan and ahead of No. 21 South Korea and 30th-ranked Malaysia.

New Zealand were third in Group A, following losses to unranked Thailand and No. 12 Australia, and a win over China, who are also unranked.

In the earlier quarter-final match of the day, Thailand beat South Korea 5-4.

Thailand and Singapore will join Australia and Japan at the Dec 1-9 World Championships.

Singapore finished in 16th place at the last edition of the WFC in 2015.