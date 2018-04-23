Floorball body gets $20,000 boost

The Singapore Floorball Association (SFA) has welcomed a new sponsor in Advisors' Clique, a group of financial consultants representing Great Eastern Financial Advisers Private Limited.

The cheque presentation for $20,000 took place yesterday at Our Tampines Hub during the Advisors' Clique Floorball Carnival, where 27 teams competed in four categories.

The money will be used for high performance as well as community events, such as supporting the men's national team in their preparations for the World Floorball Championships in Prague at the end of the year. The SFA will also organise floorball events for the community.

Advisors' Clique has sponsored the SFA's local affiliates in the Singapore Floorball League.

Vincent Gan, the executive director of financial services at Advisors' Clique, said the group is proud to support Team Singapore. He added: "We wish the men's team the very best for the World Championships in Prague at the end of the year."

SFA president Kenneth Ho said: "We hope to have further collaboration, such as through a career scheme where our national athletes can (be taken) under Advisors' Clique's wing and do the company proud, as they have done for Singapore in the sports arena.

"I foresee (that) this partnership will bring a lot more opportunities and knowledge to the SFA."

Nicole Chia