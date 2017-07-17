First-timer bags grand prize in lucky draw

Mr Lim Beng Wei (centre) was participating in the ST Run for the first time but it turned out to be a memorable one. The 43-year-old's race bib number was picked in a lucky draw yesterday and the software engineer took home the grand prize - a Panasonic 65-inch 4K OLED television worth $10,999. With him are Mr Jiro Nakami (left), deputy managing director of presenting sponsor Panasonic Singapore, and Mr Warren Fernandez, The Straits Times editor and editor-in-chief of Singapore Press Holdings' English/Malay/Tamil Media Group. Mr Lim, who took part in the 18.45km run with friends, said: "I was so surprised - it's my first time winning such a big prize."