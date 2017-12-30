Festive giving by national sailors

SEA Games 470 gold medallists Yukie Yokoyama (right) and Cheryl Teo led a group of six national sailors who hosted 40 needy children from Chen Su Lan Methodist Children's Home and Touch Young Arrows at Marina Bay yesterday, under the annual Athletes Give Back initiative. The children got to go out to sea on 40-foot yachts, tried their hand at steering and were literally shown the ropes by the sailors. Athletes Give Back, an annual Singapore Sailing Federation initiative, is into its sixth year. This year's event was jointly organised with Sport Singapore's community engagement arm SportCares and its community partners.