Feng insists she can still deliver

Feng Tianwei has refuted suggestions that her best days may be behind her.

The 31-year-old Singaporean failed to retain her Commonwealth Games singles gold medal and had to settle for bronze yesterday.

She also suffered two shock upsets at the hands of Indian rising star Manika Batra, who stunned her in the women's team final and yesterday eked out a 10-12, 11-5, 8-11, 11-5, 11-5, 9-11, 11-13 win in the women's singles semi-finals.

But Feng, the gold medallist in 2010 and 2014, explained: "Like us, our opponents don't sit still and they are always improving.

"I feel I still have what it takes to do well at the Asian Games, and hopefully at the Olympics. I am not really concerned about how people judge me. If I did, then I wouldn't be continuing on my journey towards the Tokyo 2020 Olympics."

Batra continued to prove a thorn in Singapore's side in the final, beating Feng's team-mate Yu Mengyu. The world No. 50 had to accept a third straight Commonwealth Games singles silver medal when she lost 7-11, 6-11, 2-11, 7-11.

Batra, ranked 58th in the world, became the first non-Singaporean to win this event since New Zealand's Li Chunli in 2002.

She kept confounding the Singaporeans with her backhand, with that side of her bat covered with long pimpled rubber. But, unlike defensive specialists who use long pimples to chop balls back from metres behind, the 22-year-old Delhi native prefers to hug the table and block shots back, sending topspin balls back with underspin.

Years after turning down modelling offers to focus on the sport, Batra won in style.

Yu, 28, said: "I was more aggressive at the start and didn't expect to pull away so quickly. When she started chasing me down, I should have called for a time-out and changed tack. If I had won the first game, the whole match could have turned out very differently."

Yu, who claimed the women's doubles title with Feng on Friday, still has the mixed doubles final to contest today with Gao Ning.

But for Feng, who beat Canada's Zhang Mo 11-2, 11-7, 5-11, 8-11, 11-7, 11-3 to clinch the bronze medal, the campaign is over and she admitted: "I got a medal of every colour but, overall, I am a bit disappointed."

But she insisted that things are not as dire as they appear and said her focus was on the larger picture.

"I feel that I have improved, in terms of fitness and technical skills, since the SEA Games last year," she said. "It may not seem apparent because I have been busy taking part in more competitions to maintain my world ranking, after the ITTF (International Table Tennis Federation) changed how they are calculated. The competitions have taken a toll on my physical condition.

"Preparations for the Games have not been ideal as such because I came to Australia right after the German Open, and had three or four days of training with the team before the Games. But I feel that changes I have made to my game will make a difference down the road, at the Asian Games."

Individual rankings are used to calculate a team's world ranking, which may then be used to decided a country's seeding at a tournament. For the Commonwealth Games, the seeding was based on the individual rankings of a country's three best players.

In the men's doubles, Ethan Poh, 19, and Koen Pang, 15, lost 5-11, 6-11, 10-12 to world No. 26 duo Harmeet Desai and Sanil Shetty in the bronze-medal play-off.

Poh said: "We had a good start but a few errors in receiving cost us the first game. We couldn't get the advantage there and that gave us more pressure on our side of serve."

While the team won six golds, two silvers and two bronzes at the last Games in Glasgow, the paddlers have won a gold, two silvers and a bronze so far. In contrast, India have won three golds, two silvers and a bronze, with the competition ending today. But Singapore have a chance to leave the Gold Coast on a higher note today, with the mixed doubles final and Gao also featuring in the men's singles final.

He beat Samuel Walker 11-5, 11-5, 13-11, 11-4 in the semi-finals yesterday, and will face Nigeria's world No. 26 and top seed Quadri Aruna today.

He and Yu will play England's Liam Pitchford and Ho Tin-Tin in the mixed doubles final.

However, Gao, who finished second to team-mates Yang Zi and Zhan Jian in the men's singles in 2010 and 2014 respectively, tried to temper expectations, saying: "I injured my left thigh during the mixed doubles semi-finals and I felt it during the match just now.

"I would love to win the gold medal, but I have to treat my leg first. Service will be crucial in the men's singles final, which will be a gruelling tie because he has a wide range of movement and a strong forehand. I have to increase my speed and initiate attacks."