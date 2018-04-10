Fencing: Singapore women's foil team win silver at World Junior and Cadet Championships

SINGAPORE - The Singapore women's foil team won an historic silver medal at the World Junior and Cadet Fencing Championships in Verona, Italy, on Monday (April 10).

The 13th-seeded Singapore quartet had stunned higher-ranked opponents like Poland (fourth seed) France (fifth), Germany (eighth) to book their spot in the final, but were denied the gold medal by third seeds the United States in a 30-45 loss at Societa Cattolica.

The silver won by the quartet of Nicole Wong and Tatiana Wong, both 19, and Amita Berthier and Maxine Wong, both 17, is the Republic's first medal in the junior (Under-20) competition at the world meet. The cadet competition features U-17 fencers.

This marks the third straight year that Singapore have won medals at the World Championships following Lau Ywen's Cadet sabre individual gold in 2016 in France and Amita's Cadet foil bronze last year in Bulgaria.

The Singapore quartet had qualified for the final after pulling off a superb 45-43 comeback win over Germany, after trailing 38-40 heading into the last bout. Amita beat Leonie Ebert 7-3 to clinch the win for the Republic.

They had earlier beaten Australa 45-23 in the round of 32, Poland 45-39 in the last 16 and France 45-42 in the quarter-finals.

The format is a race to a maximum of 45 points over nine bouts, and requires three fencers from each team - with an additional fencer in reserve - to have a bout with all three members of the opposing team.

Each bout lasts three minutes, or until the fencer claims the maximum number of points in that bout, whichever is sooner.

Each team are limited by the maximum they can score in each bout, in increments of five - five in the first bout, 10 in the second, 15 in the third and so on.

The men's junior foil team finished in 11th place after beating the Netherlands 45-37 in their deciding classification match.