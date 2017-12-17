Fencing: Amita Berthier wins foil title at Junior World Cup in Cuba

HAVANA - Foil fencer Amita Berthier created history on Sunday morning (Dec 17, Singapore time) when she became the first Singaporean to win a Junior World Cup title in the sport.

The teenager, who turned 17 on Saturday, beat Canada's Naomi Moindrot-Zilliox 15-9 in the final to win the Havana Junior World Cup.

She won all her five matches in the poules before beating Canada's Jane Caulfield 15-9 in the Round of 16.

The world No. 13 Singaporean then beat Venezuela's Anabella Acurero Gonzalez 15-10 in the last eight, and Chinese Taipei's Tsai Xiao-qing 15-5 in the semi-final to reach the last two.

Her previous best result in the eight-leg Junior World Cup series was a silver in Guatemala in November.