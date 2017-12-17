Fencing: Amita Berthier wins foil title at Junior World Cup in Cuba

Singapore's foil fencer Amita Berthier (right), poses with coach Ralf Bissdorf after winning the Junior World Cup title in Havana. The 17-year-old is the first Singaporean to win a title in the eight-leg series.
Singapore's foil fencer Amita Berthier (right), poses with coach Ralf Bissdorf after winning the Junior World Cup title in Havana. The 17-year-old is the first Singaporean to win a title in the eight-leg series.PHOTO: UMA BERTHIER
Published
1 hour ago
sayheng@sph.com.sg

HAVANA - Foil fencer Amita Berthier created history on Sunday morning (Dec 17, Singapore time) when she became the first Singaporean to win a Junior World Cup title in the sport.

The teenager, who turned 17 on Saturday, beat Canada's Naomi Moindrot-Zilliox 15-9 in the final to win the Havana Junior World Cup.

She won all her five matches in the poules before beating Canada's Jane Caulfield 15-9 in the Round of 16.

The world No. 13 Singaporean then beat Venezuela's Anabella Acurero Gonzalez 15-10 in the last eight, and Chinese Taipei's Tsai Xiao-qing 15-5 in the semi-final to reach the last two.

Her previous best result in the eight-leg Junior World Cup series was a silver in Guatemala in November.

Topics: 

BrandInsider

Sponsored Content

Expecting mums: Getting only the best for your baby
Rejuvenate yourself at Shangri-La Hotel, Singapore’s new Tower Wing
Five award-winning restaurants for business lunch