FAS 'has little control over jackpot ops'

Published
1 hour ago

Reports that some football clubs are earning millions in revenue from jackpot operations, even if they do not run teams, have been the talk of the town in recent days.

However, one of the teams involved in the Football Association of Singapore election, whose line- up includes former FAS office holders, admitted yesterday that the organisation has little hold over the clubs beyond what happens on the pitch. This includes the running of jackpot rooms and where the revenue goes.

But if elected, Team LKT said it would ensure that clubs plough a portion of their jackpot takings back into football.

The polls take place on Saturday, with Team LKT facing off against the Game Changers led by Mr Bill Ng.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on April 25, 2017, with the headline 'FAS 'has little control over jackpot ops''.
Topics: 

