Fan-tastic time at Singapore Rugby Sevens

Yesterday may have featured only the preliminary matches of the HSBC Singapore Rugby Sevens Series, but that did not stop some 20,000 fans from enjoying the festivities at the National Stadium.

Some of them were dressed to impress; others were simply there to soak in the side entertainment, such as a live karaoke sing-along session and a performance by former Singapore Idol finalist Leandra Rasiah.

First-time Singapore Sevens spectator Laura Wannop and her father Paul were wearing New Zealand All Blacks jerseys in a show of support for their team.

Ms Wannop, 41, had previously attended the Hong Kong, London and Glasgow legs of the World Rugby Sevens series, and the Auckland native was impressed with her maiden Singapore Sevens experience.

"It seems really good, (the matches are) all on time and everything is running smoothly," she said.

The Singapore Sevens made a comeback last year after a nine-year absence, and drew about 50,000 spectators over two days. Organisers are expecting similar figures for this year's edition.

Returning spectator Chin Nam, an Australian who has been living in Singapore for the past five years, enjoyed the carnival atmosphere. Mr Chin, who is in his 40s, said: "It's a big party and there's a lot of rugby, so it's great fun."

