Fair play from all - from officials to fans

This Everton and Los Angeles Lakers fan won't waste his hopes on a Premier League or an NBA trophy. Won't happen. But there are only that many medals and trophies and really what counts most is heart, character, style and, above all, fair play.

Let's hope for that this year.

Let's also hope that athletes know that we're behind them all the way if they give their all - whether they are from Bedok or Beijing.

Let's hope locals really get a chance and that the foreign sports talent scheme is no more because the table tennis association has woken up to the realisation that silverware does not put food on the table unlike foreign talent in the economy.

Let's hope officials know that their beloved sport has never been about them. So have the decency to let the next group have a go - especially when you've been part of a disparaged regime.

And let's hope organisers and rights holders keep it affordable for fans in this era of silly money.

A little fair play from everyone, not just in the arena, goes a long way.