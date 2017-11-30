Ex-US gymnastics doctor pleads guilty to more sex abuse charges

CHICAGO (AFP) - Former USA Gymnastics team doctor Lawrence "Larry" Nassar pleaded guilty on Wednesday (Nov 29) to the final set of criminal charges brought against him for allegedly abusing female athletes for decades.

Nassar pleaded guilty to three counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct. A week ago, he admitted guilt in seven identical state charges heard in another Michigan courtroom.

The 54-year-old was involved with USA Gymnastics for nearly three decades and at four separate Olympic Games. He is accused of assaulting more than 100 female athletes under the guise of medical treatment.

Olympic gold medal-winning gymnasts Aly Raisman, McKayla Maroney and Gabby Douglas are among those who have said Nassar abused them.

The former doctor's guilty pleas were in cases involving victims either under 13 years old, or between 13 and 15 at the time of the first abuse. The charges carry minimum sentences ranging between 25 to 40 years in prison.

In exchange for his admissions of guilt, prosecutors agreed to drop any remaining charges and not pursue new ones.

Nassar also faces sentencing in a separate federal case, for receiving and possessing child pornography. He agreed to plead guilty to three charges, which federal prosecutors said would likely result in a minimum of 22 years in prison.

The first of three sentencing hearings is scheduled for Dec 7 in the federal case.