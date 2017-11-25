Even among blood brothers, 'handouts' are out

Rob Hughes

England's rugby union international against Samoa today has been preceded by some serious soul-searching. The heavy body-pummelling will resume on the first whistle at Twickenham.

Modern rugby has followed football's path of paying fortunes in the bigger nations, but allowing laissez-faire cross-nationalisation between players.

As a result, two of England's squad for this game are of Pacific Islands descent.

Mako Vunipola is the son of a former Tongan national team captain who moved to England as a Methodist preacher.

Manu Tuilagi is one of seven Samoan rugby-playing brothers, and a free-spirited individual who sometimes plays and lives by his own rules.

Talent, of course, is the reason so many of the islanders earn their place shoulder to shoulder with the great New Zealand All Blacks, the English Roses, the Aussie Wallabies.

And that's great for the game, and good for cross-cultural integration. One of the most engaging sportsmen I have had the privilege to get to know is Tana Umaga, born in Lower Hutt, near Wellington in New Zealand but with roots in sport and in life 3,000km north-east in Samoa.

We met at the time when he captained the All Blacks, and led them to smash Samoa. Umaga once directly opposed one of his brothers, scored two New Zealand tries against him, and left the brotherhood to the post-match family reunion.

For the Umagas, read the story of Sonny Bill Williams, the extraordinary all-rounder whose sporting exploits cross the boundaries of rugby union, rugby league, heavyweight boxing, even volleyball.

And so many, many more. New Zealand "administered" Samoa from 1914 to 1962, and there are today almost as many islanders living in New Zealand as the total 196,000 people who populate Samoa.

Where is this leading, aside from a "friendly" meeting at Twickenham today (and the rugby league world cup semi-finals yesterday between Australia and Fiji in Brisbane and Tonga and England down in Auckland today)?

Well, blood brothers some of them might be but behind the Twickenham match is an almost embarrassing inequality of riches.

The England players will pocket £22,000 (S$39,450) a man match fee. The Samoans expect £650, and given the fact that Samoa's Rugby Union has declared itself insolvent, there is no certainty that the money will actually end up in the players' bank accounts.

That is where the soul-searching starts.

Earlier in the week, Vunipola suggested to some of his England team-mates that they might donate a thousand pounds each to their Samoan counterparts.

He didn't have to say that this was a Christian way to behave. He could point out that no less than seven of Samoa's starting XV actually play for English clubs.

This means they live cheek by jowl, and link arms literally in the scrums with some of the guys they will be trying to knock over at Twickers.

It also means that the Samoans are not paupers because they, like many Fijians and Tongans, trade their fast-hand skills and beefy force for club salaries in top leagues in the UK, in France, in Australia and New Zealand.

Nevertheless, it takes two sides to make a contest. And while the clubs will all be compensated for releasing their men, the discrepancy is not simply in the match fee but in the fact that Samoans count themselves lucky to get three days at training camp in London, whereas England have the highest-paid, best-equipped, no expense-spared core of players looked after by their full-time Australian coach Eddie Jones and a dedicated team of coaches, physios, doctors and the gamut of support staff.

So when the senior England players got together to discuss Vunipola's plea for a handout, the experienced Leicester and England prop Dan Cole admitted there was plenty of inclination to make the donation.

In the end, though, they felt they had to reject the idea.

"It's above our station as players," concluded Cole. "I would love for other nations to get paid what we get paid. But the decision was along the ethics of paying an opposition to play against you - and the future issues that might create.

"It's not so much the opposition asking for pay, but potentially down the line it could look like, 'We've paid you before, now you owe us a favour'. "

In other words, one side's players helping out the other team's could impact the integrity of the sport. Sooner or later England might meet Samoa in a competition, or depend upon Samoa to win or lose to somebody else. And the "issue" would be open to claims of a debt being repaid that compromises a result somewhere along the line.

The men of England had to say it was above their station (their pay grade if you like) to help out Samoans with whom some of them share club dressing rooms.

Their conclusion is right. It is for the administrators, the rugby unions, to oversee the share-out of spoils across the globe. The issue is not one you can ever imagine in football or in many other sports.

This situation arises because the Samoan Rugby Union claims it is bankrupt. England's Rugby Football Union (RFU) will make a reported £5 million from today's game, and indeed has made what it calls a "goodwill gesture" of £75,000 to Samoa.

However, the English RFU would not go so far as share any of today's match revenue. And World Rugby, the international governing body, has disputed the Samoan claim, led by the island's prime minister, that it is penniless.

Someone, some day, might reason that they are all in this together, and that the way to grow the game is to set up guidelines on how to divide the spoils. The islands supply raw player power, and the richest rugby nations very kindly import the best of them, even nationalise them where the often flimsy rules permit that.

It does not take a rugby expert to forecast that England will hammer the Samoans on English soil. And then, maybe, the home players will buy the beers unless officialdom rules that to be a post-game bribe towards some future payback.

Someone, some day, might reason that they are all in this together, and that the way to grow the game is to set up guidelines on how to divide the spoils.