Embattled England finally get into the swing of things

ADELAIDE • England finally got the pink ball to swing on the third night of the second Ashes Test yesterday but it still looked too little, too late.

Australia will go into day four on 53 for four with a lead of 268 runs.

Australia skipper Steve Smith elected not to enforce the follow-on after the tourists had been dismissed for 227, a first-innings deficit of 215, and probably rued his decision as England attacked under the Adelaide Oval lights.

James Anderson led the way with the wickets of Cameron Bancroft (four) and Usman Khawaja (20) while Chris Woakes removed David Warner with a delivery that moved off the seam and got an edge to fly to Joe Root in the slips.

That the usually free-scoring Warner took 60 balls to eke out 14 runs was an indication of the tough conditions and captain could have followed vice-captain in the following over when Smith was given out lbw for a three-ball duck.

For the third time in two days, though, Anderson was denied an lbw decision by the DRS system with tracking suggesting the ball had pitched fractionally outside leg.

Smith survived to make six runs before he was given out lbw to Woakes.

Woakes told the BBC: "We fought back nicely but are still behind in the game. It's good to see a fightback and we showed good character and put them under pressure."

Nightwatchman Nathan Lyon survived to the end of the day and will resume with Peter Handscomb. Both were three not out.

REUTERS

2ND ASHES TEST

Day 4: Australia v England, Singtel TV Ch124 & StarHub Ch237, 11.30am