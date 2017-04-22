Easy as A, B, C for ACS (I) as meet records fall

Anglo-Chinese School (Independent) made a splash on the final day of the Schools National Swimming Championships, sweeping the boys' A, B and C Division titles for the fourth straight year.

Secondary 2 student Zachary Tan, 13, led the charge yesterday with a win in the C Division 200m breaststroke and set a new meet record. He clocked 2min 19.27sec to erase the previous mark of 2:21.05 he had set in the heats.

He said: "I'm really happy with my improved timing."

ACS (I)'s Quah Jing Wen, who will compete at the Kuala Lumpur SEA Games, was also in good form at the OCBC Aquatic Centre.

The national swimmer clocked 29.48sec en route to gold in the A Division girls' 50m backstroke, rewriting the meet record of 30.93sec she had set in the heats.

Jing Wen, 16, is Singapore's fastest qualifier in the 100m and 200m butterfly for the Aug 19-30 Games and was pleasantly surprised by her performance.

She said: "I don't usually train backstroke, and I took this event as something fun to try out. It's my first time competing in this event."

The A Division overall girls' title went to Raffles Institution.

Raffles Girls' School won the C Division title and Methodist Girls' School (MGS) triumphed in the B Division for the first time since 1997.

MGS captain Chan Zi Yi was ecstatic about creating history for her school.

The 16-year-old said: "I feel great, it's been a long time coming.

"We were calculating the points before our final event, the 4x50m freestyle relay, and thought we might win."