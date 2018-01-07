Driving for the stars

Go-karter Aidan Quek's dreams of making it to top of the karting world received a boost yesterday in the form of a two-year sponsorship with EuroSports Global, the authorised dealer for Lamborghini and Alfa Romeo in Singapore.

Worth $60,000, the deal will help defray the cost of the 15 races in which the 14-year-old Singaporean will participate this year. The United World College student won six times last year en route to claiming the Italian National Trophy. "We are excited to support Aidan through his journey of racing, and we hope that his future achievements will put Singapore on the world map of motor sports racing," said EuroSports Global managing director Melvin Goh (right).

Aidan said during the ceremony at the Lamborghini showroom in Leng Kee Road: "I'm very grateful for this sponsorship. I have a lot more to learn, and these races will definitely help me." Also present was Aidan's 51-year-old father Albert.