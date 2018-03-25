Dressed for success: After Olympic slip, Papadakis, Cizeron win third world title

MILAN (AFP) - French ice dancers Gabriella Papadakis and Guillaume Cizeron won a third title at the world figure skating championships on Saturday (March 24) with another breathtaking record breaking performance.

The Olympic silver medallists - already world champions in 2015 and 2016 - led all the way earning world record scores for their 'Moonlight Sonata' free dance 123.47 points and overall total, 207.20, in Milan.

They had already achieved a world best in the short dance during the week.

Papadakis, 22, and Cizeron, 23, have been superb all season, becoming the first ice dancers to break the 200-point mark last year.

But their Olympic title bid came unstuck in South Korea when Papadakis's dress became loose, exposing a breast.

Americans Madison Hubbell and Zachary Donohue took silver with 196.64 points and Canadians Kaitlyn Weaver and Andrew Poje winning bronze with 192.35.

Olympic champions Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir of Canada did not defend their world title.