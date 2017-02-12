DJ gives obstacle run positive spin

Traversing a pool of mud, crawling under ropes and living a Ninja Warrior's dream sounds like a whole lot of fun.

Obstacle runs such as the Men's Health Urbanathlon on March 4 help not only to promote healthy living but do also break the monotony of pounding the concrete pavement.

But, if one does not prepare adequately, the experience could turn into a whole lot of pain too.

Training and a proper build-up are key to a good and safe experience, as One FM 91.3 DJ Shan Wee can attest.

The 35-year-old will take part in his first Urbanathlon this year, along with fellow One FM 91.3 DJs like Cheryl Miles, Glenn Ong, Andre Hoeden and Shaun Tupaz.

To gear up for the race, Wee was put through a series of exercises under the guidance of TripleFit instructor Daniel de Sanctis, 36.

TripleFit, a gym located at Millenia Walk, had crafted a specially designed programme for participants to prepare for the Urbanathlon.

At the end of the training session which lasted about an hour, Wee looked exhausted and said: "I've had a little taste of it here, and I'm already feeling pretty tired. I'm well aware that it'll be a tough race."

Men's Health Urbanathlon 2017: Registration closes next Sunday.

Five exercises to get you ready for the Urbanathlon

EXERCISE 1

BATTLE ROPE SLAMS

Hold each end of the rope with one hand, slam the rope down on the ground repeatedly for 20 seconds, followed by 10sec of rest, for four minutes.

Repeat this two to three times.

This exercise will improve overall body strength, build up endurance and can help with shortening the recovery time in between different obstacles. Wee said: "The Urbanathlon is right in the heart of town, with more people watching me, there's more incentive for me to complete it."

EXERCISE 2

ENDURANCE SPRINTS

Carry a 20kg weight and do 20m shuttle runs. Run for 60sec in each set, and complete five sets. This drill will improve the body's work capacity while increasing overall body strength.

This will help the participant complete the runs between the obstacles and carry loads easily.

Wee said: "Most exercises were all right, even though sometimes you don't realise how difficult would be. Arm strength is one area which I need to set aside time to work on."

EXERCISE 3

ROPE CLIMB

Climb the rope three times.

This exercise will strengthen the upper body as well as hand grip while improving agility and coordination skills.

This will help a participant overcome any obstacle that requires upper body strength like rope and wall climbs.

Wee said: "I'm now looking at the obstacles and feeling a little worried. A regular person doesn't have to climb ropes."

EXERCISE 4

STEP-UPS

In one set, do 10-12 step-ups with each leg. Complete three sets.

This exercise is used to develop good lower body strength and power. This will allow a participant to complete obstacles such as the warped wall and quad steps with confidence.

Alternatively, participants can also climb stairs.

Wee also joked that he can start lifting up his two sons, aged two and four, like "Superman" for strength training.

He said: "There is no excuse not to exercise. You can do some of these exercises anywhere."

EXERCISE 5

PULL-UPS

In one set, do five to eight pull-ups. Complete three sets.

Alternatively, hold the pull-up position for 30-60sec. Repeat three times.

This exercise will develop upper body strength and endurance. This will help the participant to take on obstacles like the monkey bars and peg board.

Wee, who struggled to do a pull-up, joked: "This is so embarassing. I had known that exercises like pull-ups would be a struggle for me."