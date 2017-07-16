Diving: Russian duo deny China gold in synchronised 3m springboard

Russia's Evgenii Kuznetsov (left) and Ilia Zakharov pose with their gold medal during the podium ceremony for the Men's 3m Synchro Springboard final during the diving competition at the 2017 FINA World Championships in Budapest, on July 15, 2017.
Russia's Evgenii Kuznetsov (left) and Ilia Zakharov pose with their gold medal during the podium ceremony for the Men's 3m Synchro Springboard final during the diving competition at the 2017 FINA World Championships in Budapest, on July 15, 2017.PHOTO: AFP/FERENC ISZA
Published
48 min ago

Budapest (AFP) - Russia's Evgenii Kuznetsov and Ilia Zakharov denied China gold in the synchronised 3m springboard for only the second time in the history of the world swimming championships.

In 2003, China also lost out to a Russian duo, Aleksandr Dobroskok and Dmitriy Sautin.

"We don't compare our success with Chinese or others, because they are old friends for us," said Kuznetsov who took gold with Zakharov on 450.30 points in Budapest on Saturday.

"We are full of energy and we are going to win more. We will prepare for our individual events and the next big step will be the Olympics in Tokyo," said Kuznetsov.

Get The Straits Times
newsletters in your inbox

The disappointed Chinese pair Cao Yuan and Xie Siyi came second with 443.40 points.

"We have only been a team since last December, we need more time to practise," Cao said.

Oleg Kolodiy and Illya Kasha clinched bronze for Ukraine (429.99) ahead of reigning Olympic champions Jack Laugher and Chris Mears (418.20) of Britain.

Topics: 

BrandInsider

Sponsored Content

The haze fight: Upgrading skills and technology
Bangkok is now a desirable living, investment choice