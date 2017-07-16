Diving: Russian duo deny China gold in synchronised 3m springboard

Budapest (AFP) - Russia's Evgenii Kuznetsov and Ilia Zakharov denied China gold in the synchronised 3m springboard for only the second time in the history of the world swimming championships.

In 2003, China also lost out to a Russian duo, Aleksandr Dobroskok and Dmitriy Sautin.

"We don't compare our success with Chinese or others, because they are old friends for us," said Kuznetsov who took gold with Zakharov on 450.30 points in Budapest on Saturday.

"We are full of energy and we are going to win more. We will prepare for our individual events and the next big step will be the Olympics in Tokyo," said Kuznetsov.

The disappointed Chinese pair Cao Yuan and Xie Siyi came second with 443.40 points.

"We have only been a team since last December, we need more time to practise," Cao said.

Oleg Kolodiy and Illya Kasha clinched bronze for Ukraine (429.99) ahead of reigning Olympic champions Jack Laugher and Chris Mears (418.20) of Britain.