Diving: China lead the way on first day of the Fina Diving Grand Prix Singapore, Timothy Lee and Myra Lee qualify for semi-finals

SINGAPORE - Led by world champions Peng Jian Feng and Wang Han, China dominated on the first day of competition in the Fina Diving Grand Prix Singapore 2017 at the OCBC Aquatic Centre on Friday (Nov 3).

In the men's 3m springboard preliminaries, Peng was the top qualifier with a score of 451.60, followed by South Korea's Woo Haram and Chinese team-mate Liu Cheng Ming, with scores of 439.90 and 437.15 respectively.

Singaporean Timothy Lee finished ninth with a score of 351.15, and qualified for the semi-finals.

With only the top 12 making the cut, Timothy's brother, Mark, narrowly missed out when he finished in 13th spot, with a score of 312.05, seven points behind final qualifier Juraj Melsa of Croatia, who scored 319.70.

"I am pleased with my first event for the season. This Grand Prix in Singapore is bigger than any of the previous ones, so it is great to be able to compete with top divers from all around the world. I will do my best in the semi-finals tomorrow", said Timothy.

The men's 10m platform preliminaries saw a close fight between China's Tai Xiaohu and South Korean Kim Yeongnam, with both neck-and-neck after the first three rounds.

However, a botched dive in the fourth round by Kim allowed Tai to take control, and the Chinese never relinquished his lead, qualifying in top spot with a score of 453.05.

Kim's score of 419.80 placed him in second, with Australian Brodie Scapens rounding out the top three with a score of 393.60.

In the women's 3m springboard preliminaries, Wang Han led all qualifiers with a score of 347.30, with team-mate Chen Yiwen close behind with a score of 320.40.

Britain's Scarlett Mew Jensen rounded up the top-three qualifiers with a score of 266.40.

Singaporean Myra Lee also made it through the preliminaries of the women's 10m platform as her score of 190.30 saw her finish in ninth, which was enough to qualify for the semi-finals on Saturday (Nov 4).

China's Zhang Jiaqi (398.50) finished ahead of the North Korean pair of Kim Mi Hwa (365.20) and Kim Kwang Hui (327.70) in the top-three places.

In the two finals held on Friday evening, both were won by South Korea.

The pairing of Woo and Suji Kim clinched gold in the mixed synchronised 3m with a score of 287.52.

Kyle Kothari and Jensen of Britain took silver (275.04) while bronze went to Ekaterina Nekrasova and German Stroev of Russia (257.79).

Kim Yeongnam and Cho Eunbi, as they edged out British duo Kyle Kothari and Eden Cheng in the mixed synchronised platform final.

Kim and Cho scored 290.10 to take the gold, ahead of Kothari and Cheng's score of 274.26.

The Grand Prix continues on Saturday with the semi-finals of both the men's 3m springboard and women's 10m platform in the morning.

The afternoon session will feature a total of 4 finals - synchronised 3m springboard women, synchronised 10m platform men, 3m springboard men and 10m platform women.

Tickets for the afternoon session are available on www.sportshubtix.sg.