Dipna hurdles over setbacks to retain silver

Dipna Lim-Prasad straddling the hurdles alongside Thailand's Jutamas Khonkham. The 26-year-old retained her silver in the 400m Games hurdles at the Bukit Jalil Stadium in Kuala Lumpur despite not being in the best physical and mental shape.
Nicole Chia In Kuala Lumpur

Last week, Dipna Lim-Prasad was not even sure she would get to race at the SEA Games.

She had injured her leg during a training stint in Japan and the physiotherapist had a devastating recommendation: She should not race in Kuala Lumpur.

It did not help that she had been laid low by a virus for a month before that.

Still, she set aside the physical and mental scars from those setbacks to retain her 400m hurdles silver at the Bukit Jalil Stadium last night.

Said Lim-Prasad, whose leg injury was not as serious as initially thought: "(My) confidence coming in here was terrible... so I'm happy considering everything but objectively, it wasn't as good as I had hoped.

"I'm hoping for a personal best and a national record in the 400m on Thursday. But I'm relieved I pulled through."

The 26-year-old finished in 60.55 seconds, behind defending champion Nguyen Thi Huyen (56.06sec) of Vietnam and ahead of Thailand's Jutamas Khonkham (60.73sec).

Lim-Prasad's time was off her personal best of 59.24sec clocked at the 2015 Games but she said: "This is a season-best so that's good... I'm acknowledging and being grateful."

Team-mate Shanti Pereira came third in the 100m, clocking 11.76sec. Vietnam's Le Tu Chinh won (11.56sec) while Malaysian Zaidatul Husniah Zulkifli was second (11.74sec).

