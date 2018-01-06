Dhoni to open S'pore Academy on Jan 20

Aspiring young cricketers in Singapore can soon hone their skills under the tutelage of one of the sport's top players, with legend Mahendra Singh Dhoni launching his academy on Jan 20.

Located at St Patrick's School, the MS Dhoni Cricket Academy is the second outside India, and will follow a structured curriculum developed by former India captain Dhoni. The first overseas academy was set up in Dubai last November.

Dhoni will work with Singapore women's team captain G.K. Diviya, who competed at last year's Kuala Lumpur SEA Games, as well as Singapore men's players Chetan Suryavanshi and Chaminda Ruwan.

Dhoni, who won International Cricket Council (ICC) trophies in all formats of the game (2007 World T20, 2011 World Cup, 2013 ICC Champions trophy), aims to promote grassroot-level cricket development globally.

"Sports should be an essential driver for the development of a child's character.

Apart from being fit, you can learn leadership and other important aspects of life via sports," said the 36-year-old in a statement released yesterday.

"Every kid should play an outdoor sport. MS Dhoni Cricket Academy is not only about producing cricket talent, but our academy's vision is to guide a kid to become a champion in life via sports."

Dhoni had also led India in 331 international games - the most by any captain - from 2007 to 2016.

He will work with Academia7, franchise holder for the academy in 13 nations, and sports management company Aarka Sports to open up to 12 other academies in Asia.

More than 200 children have signed up with the academy since registration started last month.

The academy is open to children aged six and above, with corporate packages also available.

One of them is 12-year-old Rohin Patel, who is looking forward to learning from Dhoni, one of his favourite cricketers.

"I hope to learn how to remain cool and calm on and off the cricket field and also during pressure situations," said the United World College student.

"I want to be able to apply what I learn from (Dhoni) to life as well.

"I really hope we will be able get to interact with him regularly and ask him questions on improving our game."

Those interested to meet Dhoni on Jan 20 can do so by buying tickets to "In Conversation with MS Dhoni", where guests get a chance to win autographed memorabilia.

• Visit apactix.com for tickets and academia7.com/singapore/ for information on the academy