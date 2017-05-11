Decathlon to open its biggest Singapore store in Joo Koon on Saturday

The new Decathlon store in Joo Koon is the biggest in Singapore.
The new Decathlon store in Joo Koon is the biggest in Singapore.
Decathlon staff members demonstrate the testing of track shoes along the in-store running track in the new store in Joo Koon on May 11, 2017.
Decathlon staff members demonstrate the testing of track shoes along the in-store running track in the new store in Joo Koon on May 11, 2017.
Decathlon Singapore Country Leader Bastien Grandgeorge puts on an easybreath mask at the Decathlon store during a media preview on May 11, 2017.
Decathlon Singapore Country Leader Bastien Grandgeorge puts on an easybreath mask at the Decathlon store during a media preview on May 11, 2017.
Decathlon Singapore's country leader Bastien Grandgeorge says the company has seen "remarkable response from Singaporeans" since launching its first e-commerce and retail store here.
Decathlon Singapore's country leader Bastien Grandgeorge says the company has seen "remarkable response from Singaporeans" since launching its first e-commerce and retail store here.
SINGAPORE - Sporting goods retailer Decathlon's biggest store yet in Singapore is set to open its doors on Saturday (May 13) morning.

Already boasting two mega stores here in the Republic - one at City Square Mall and another at Bedok, its third and largest outlet will be located at the FairPrice Hub, Joo Koon.

Spanning 4,000 square metres of sporting retail space, the outlet will also be the site of Decathlon's new e-commerce hub which will provide a multi-channel sales experience.

Shoppers can order items online through its new website which will be launched in June. Sports advisers on site will pick the items directly in the store and package them for delivery within the same day. It is aiming for delivery within six hours.

Shoppers can also opt for the "Click and Collect" option and pick items up from any of Decathlon's three stores.

Additionally, the store has 10 experience zones and Singapore's first slack line, golf-putting green, mini-football arena and a running track with two different surfaces. Customers will be able to test equipment before purchasing them, and can return equipment if unhappy with the product.

"Since we launched our first e-commerce and retail store in Singapore, we have seen a remarkable response from Singaporeans," said Bastien Grandgeorge, Decathlon Singapore's country leader.

"Here we have 62 sports, and all under the same roof. We want the best experience for our customers and accessible sport for all.

"Even if you're not wealthy, anyone should be able to access sport."

