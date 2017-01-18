Debt Collector romps to victory at Racing Awards

A perfect record of six wins from six starts last year made Debt Collector an easy choice as winner of the 2016 Horse of the Year at yesterday's Singapore Racing Awards.

Not only did five of those six victories by the New Zealand-bred four-year-old gelding come in feature races, but three were also in the highest tier Group 1 events.

The Cliff Brown-trained galloper saluted in the $500,000 Singapore Guineas, $700,000 Kranji Mile and $700,000 Raffles Cup in a dominant year at the Singapore Turf Club.

Debt Collector was also named champion miler and most improved horse at last night's gala ceremony at the Fullerton Hotel.

Singaporean trainer Alwin Tan also had plenty to cheer in 2016 after finishing runners-up twice in 2014 and 2015 in the trainer premiership.

The 47-year-old, who earned his training licence in December 2009, saddled 90 winners last season to claim the champion trainer title. It is the first time a local has won the crown since Charles Leck in 2003.

Brazilian jockey Manoel Nunes made it a hat-trick of premiership titles after booting home 75 winners last term, while Malaysian Wong Chin Chuen secured the apprentice championship with 31 winners.

Jonathan Wong