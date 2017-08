Gold medallist Adelia Naomi Yokoyama (left) and bronze medallist Kimberly Quek (right) pose for a photo with their coach Liew Foo Wai and his family after arriving at Changi Airport yesterday. National bowlers Yokoyama and Quek, who won Singapore's first-ever Deaflympics medals in the women's masters event in Turkey on Saturday, were greeted by their families and supporters, among whom was Parliamentary Secretary for the Ministry of Culture, Community and Youth Baey Yam Keng.