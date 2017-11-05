Daveta ease into SCC 7s quarter-finals

Six-time champions Daveta proved they were the team to beat as they cruised through their pool matches undefeated in the Ablitt Cup at the 70th edition of the Singapore Cricket Club International Rugby Sevens (SCC 7s) yesterday.

Fijian side Daveta thrashed the Swedish Vikings 42-0 in their opening Pool A match at the Padang. They then posted 43-0 and 17-5 wins over Cottesloe and the Hong Kong Dragons respectively to top their group.

Daveta captain Sakiusa Gavidi said the team were "relieved" to beat the Dragons, whom they considered a "danger team". He added: "We ended on a high note today but we will have to be at our best in the knockout stages."

The France Development team, drawn in Pool B, also won all their group matches yesterday.

They face Pool C winners Casuarina Cougars in the quarter-finals today, while Daveta take on Pool C runners-up Tamariva. The other quarter-finals will see Pool A runners-up Dragons face Palmyra while Tribe 7 meet the Swedish Vikings. The Ablitt Cup final is scheduled for 5.52pm today.

• Tickets, from $10, are available at the door. Visit www.apactix.com for more details.