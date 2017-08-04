Cyclists glowing with fitness

Cyclists on stationary bikes at Raffles City during CapitaLand Malls' Cyclo-moji-rama event yesterday. Featuring a 10m dome adorned with beaming emoji, participants cycled with the aid of a panoramic display that changed scenery as they pedalled. Cap
PHOTO: DON WONG FOR THE STRAITS TIMES
Published
1 hour ago

Cyclists on stationary bikes at Raffles City during CapitaLand Malls' Cyclo-moji-rama event yesterday. Featuring a 10m dome adorned with beaming emoji, participants cycled with the aid of a panoramic display that changed scenery as they pedalled. CapitaLand aims to clock in a total distance of 10,036km, equivalent to 52 times the length of Singapore's coastline, from the participation of its shoppers. The Cyclo-moji-rama will be open to public until Aug 13 from 10am to 10pm at Raffles City Singapore. The initiative is part of CapitaLand's month-long emoji campaign and held in conjunction with National Day.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on August 04, 2017, with the headline 'Cyclists glowing with fitness'. Print Edition | Subscribe
Topics: 

BrandInsider

Sponsored Content

Easy, pocket-friendly home-cooked meals for busy professionals
The haze fight: Committed to zero deforestation
#WhatDrivesYou: This 2nd generation boss puts his people first
Bangkok is now a desirable living, investment choice