Cyclist James retires to bake

LONDON • Becky James, a former world champion and Olympic silver medallist, announced her retirement from cycling yesterday, and plans to pursue her ambition of making cakes for a living.

The 25-year-old won the World sprint and keirin titles at the 2013 Track Cycling World Championships in Belarus and took silver at the same events at the 2016 Rio Olympics.

Her preparations for last year's Olympics were disrupted by a chronic knee injury and a cervical cancer scare, prompting her to take an extended break to decide her future.

James had also suffered glandular fever, an appendectomy and shoulder surgery among a litany of frustrating ailments throughout her career.

"Over the past year, I have had time to think about my future and have decided to retire from international track sprint racing," she said.

"After 13 years of racing my track bike, it is time to start an exciting new chapter in my life.

"For a long time I've had a passion for baking and have loved making special wedding and birthday cakes for friends and family.

"I've had great feedback from those who've enjoyed my cakes and it's my intention to now pursue this passion as a business, along with some exciting other projects going forward."

