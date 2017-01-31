Cycling: Wiggins doctor, courier to be questioned in House of Commons

AFP - The doctor and the courier at the heart of an inquiry into the contents of a medical package given to cycling great Bradley Wiggins are set to be questioned by a committee of British lawmakers.

Dr Richard Freeman and Simon Cope, a former British Cycling women's team manager, will be asked about the drug in the Jiffy bag given to Wiggins in June 2011 and the alleged absence of any record of its contents.

The February 22 hearing of the House of Commons culture, media and sport select committee is also set to receive evidence on the same day from United Kingdom Anti-Doping chief executive Nicole Sapstead.

UKAD's own investigation into "potential wrongdoing" during the incident is set to be completed by then.

The issue had become highly controversial amid general allegations that the therapeutic use exemption (TUE) procedure - official notes allowing athletes to use otherwise banned substances - may have been abused.

Cope, who now works for Team Wiggins, told Tuesday's edition of The Times: "I want to clear it up because I'm fed up with my name being dragged through the mud.

"To this day, hand on heart, on my kids' hearts, I do not know what was in there. I was asked to do a job."

UKAD launched an investigation into allegations of wrongdoing involving the team and the national governing body following a Daily Mail newspaper report about the delivery of a mystery package to the Sky team at the end of the Criterium du Dauphine race in June 2011, a month before Wiggins' first TUE for triamcinolone.

Following two months' silence about what was in the package, Sky principal and former British Cycling performance director Dave Brailsford informed the same committee of lawmakers in December that he had been told it contained a legal decongestant.