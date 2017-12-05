Cycling: Sagan and cycling union call off legal proceedings over Tour de France disqualification

PARIS (AFP) - World champion Peter Sagan and the International Cycling Union (UCI) on Tuesday agreed to end the legal dispute about the rider's disqualification from this year's Tour de France.

He was sensationally kicked off the Tour for elbowing British rival Mark Cavendish in a hectic sprint finish to the fourth stage in Vittel.

The Slovak and his Bora team immediately appealed against the decision, but the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) denied the request for a temporary suspension to allow him to complete the Tour.

"Subsequently, however, all parties involved had the opportunity to provide evidence and call witnesses," the UCI said in a statement, with CAS scheduled to hear the matter later Tuesday.

"Having considered the materials submitted in the CAS proceedings, including video footage that was not available at the time when the race jury had disqualified Peter Sagan, the parties agreed that the crash was an unfortunate and unintentional race incident and that the UCI Commissaires made their decision based on their best judgment in the circumstances.

"On this basis, the parties agreed not to continue with the legal proceedings and to focus on the positive steps that can be taken in the future instead."

Sagan said he was pleased with the decision, adding that the "past is already forgotten".

"It's all about improving our sport in the future. I welcome the fact that what happened to me in Vittel has showed that the UCI Commissaires' work is a difficult one and that the UCI has recognised the need to facilitate their work in a more effective way.

"I am happy that my case will lead to positive developments, because it is important for our sport to make fair and comprehensible decisions, even if emotions are sometimes heated up."