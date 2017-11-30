Cycling: Froome confirms he will race 2018 Giro d'Italia starting in Jerusalem in bid to complete treble

(REUTERS) - Britain's Chris Froome will ride next year's Giro d'Italia as he aims to complete his collection of Grand Tour victories.

The 32-year-old, winner of this year's Tour de France and Vuelta a Espana, will tackle the race for the first time since 2010.

Should he win, Froome would become only the third rider in history to hold all three Grand Tour titles at the same time.

"It's a unique situation for me, having won the Tour and Vuelta and now having the opportunity to go to the Giro and attempt to win a third consecutive Grand Tour," he said in a statement issued by Team Sky.

"It's really exciting to be able to take on a new challenge, to do something that perhaps people wouldn't expect and to mix it up. It's a whole new motivation for me to see if I can pull off something special next year."

The race begins on May 4 with an individual time trial in Jerusalem and two other stages in Israel before moving to Italy, with the 21st and final stage ending in Rome on May 27.