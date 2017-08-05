Cycling: First of 12 build-up workshops launched on Sat in lead up to OCBC Cycle 2017

SINGAPORE - Registered participants of the OCBC Cycle 2017 were present at Triplefit at Millenia Walk on Saturday (Aug 5) for the Polar Fitness Bootcamp - the first of 12 build-up workshops leading up to the Nov 18 main event.

Participants started the two-hour workout at 7.30am. There, they were guided by instructors while doing various exercises, ranging from slow running, training with medicine balls and gym cycling.

Graphic designer Christine Lim, 39, said: "We did things like slow running and throwing of medicine balls, but the boot camp was alright, I could still take it."

Her husband, Wallace Tan, added: "It was tough, it's all around training. Subsequently I felt a little bit giddy because I pushed myself a little too hard in trying to encourage her (Christine) as she was quite worried about the camp.

The 38-year-old engineer noted: "She was a bit stressed before coming (for the boot camp). When she heard the words boot camp, she expected it to be tough and tedious like army stuff, so I promised to drive her early in the morning just to come here, support her and go along with the training programme.

"I think it's a good way to build our relationship as well."

The next build up activity will be the Cafe Bike Crawl on Aug 12, with more events lined up all the way to Oct 28.

Online registration for this year's OCBC Cycle, now into its ninth edition, can be done at www.ocbccycle.com.