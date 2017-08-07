Cycling: Alberto Contador to hang up his bike after Vuelta a Espana

(REUTERS) - Two-time Tour de France champion Alberto Contador will hang up his racing bike after this year's Vuelta a Espana, bringing an end to the career of one of the world's greatest cyclists.

The Spaniard, who won all three Grand Tours in a professional career spanning 14 years, made his announcement with a message on Instagram on Monday.

"I am retiring from professional cycling. I say this happy and without sadness," the 34-year-old Contador said.

"It's a decision I have thought over very well and I don't think there is a better farewell than in the race in my country."

Contador won the 2007 and 2009 Tour de France, but was stripped of the 2010 title after a doping ban.