Cycling: 2012 Tour winner Bradley Wiggins announces retirement at 36

LONDON (AFP) - Bradley Wiggins announced his retirement from professional cycling on Wednesday, bringing the curtain down on a career that saw him become one of Britain's greatest sportsmen.

The 36-year-old became Britain's first Tour de France winner in 2012 and bows out with eight Olympic medals, including five golds (two team), and seven world titles, across track and road cycling, to his name.

"I have been lucky enough to live a dream and fulfill my childhood aspiration of making a living and a career out of the sport I fell in love with at the age of 12," Wiggins said in a statement on the Facebook page of his Wiggins team.

"I've met my idols and ridden with and alongside the best for 20 years. I have worked with the world's best coaches and managers, who I will always be grateful to for their support."

Wiggins, nicknamed ‘Wiggo’, is the only cyclist to have won world and Olympic gold medals on both track and road.

His other achievements include the world track hour record, set in June 2015, and wearing the leader’s jersey in each of the three Grand Tour. He also jointly holds the world record in the team pursuit.

His finest hour came in 2012, when he followed up Tour de France success by winning time-trial gold at the 2012 Olympics in his home town of London.

“What will stick with me forever is the support and love from the public though thick and thin, all as a result of riding a pushbike for a living,” Wiggins added.

“2012 blew my mind and was a gas. Cycling has given me everything and I couldn’t have done it without the support of my wonderful wife Cath and our amazing kids.

“2016 is the end of the road for this chapter, onwards and upwards, ‘feet on the ground, head in the clouds’ kids from Kilburn don’t win Olympic Golds and Tour de Frances’! They do now.”

Born in Ghent, Belgium to an Australian cyclist father, Gary, and a British mother, Linda, Wiggins was raised in Kilburn, northwest London and would become an icon of British sport.

His ‘mod’ sideburns and irreverent public pronouncements made him a beloved figure and he was knighted by Queen Elizabeth II – making him Sir Bradley – in 2013.