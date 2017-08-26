Cricket: Singapore men beat Indonesia in T20 opener but women lose all their round-robin games

Singapore's men cricketers beat Indonesia by 95 runs in their opening Twenty20 group match at the SEA Games in Kuala Lumpur on Saturday (Aug 26).

After being put in to bat at the Kinrara Oval, Singapore totalled 167-4 in 20 overs, with opener Navin Param scoring an unbeaten 63 and his elder brother Anish Paraam, the captain, 78 off 51 balls.

The two put on 115 runs for the opening wicket.

In reply, Indonesia's batsmen never got going and were bowled out for 72 in 18 overs, with the only useful contributions coming from opener Muhaddis Muhaddis (20) and Arya Pastika (19 not out).

Singapore's opening bowler Ishaan Shekhar took 3-14, while the other major wicket-takers were off-spinner Dharmichand Mulewa (3-16) and leg-spinner Anantha Krishna (2-9).

Singapore play their second group game against Vietnam on Sunday. A win will take them to the final, which is scheduled for Tuesday (Aug 29).

Singapore's women cricket team, on the other hand, have lost all their round-robin matches following their 132-run rout by Thailand on Saturday.

They will next figure in the third-place play-off on Monday with their opponents either Malaysia or Indonesia.