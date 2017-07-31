Cricket: Lawyer Mahmood Gaznavi wins Singapore Cricket Association re-election

Published
1 hour ago

SINGAPORE - Lawyer Mahmood Gaznavi was re-elected president of the Singapore Cricket Association at its annual general meeting on Monday.

The 54-year-old defeated former national player Harish Dongre 13 to 10.

Others who were elected include Subir Ghatak (Mariners Cricket Club) as deputy president, S. Santhanam (Millenium United CC) and Krishna Baidya (Bengal CC) as vice-presidents, V.P. Jothi (Indian Association) as honorary secretary, Jamil Raza (Singapore Pakistani Association) as treasurer and Manesh M. (Golden CC) as players' representative.

Both Jamil and Manesh were re-elected unopposed.

