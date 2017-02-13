Cricket: Joe Root 'the perfect choice' to replace Cook as England Test captain, Ben Stokes is deputy

Published
33 min ago

LONDON (REUTERS) - Joe Root was appointed England's Test cricket captain on Monday, replacing Alastair Cook, who resigned last week after four and a half years in charge.

"Joe Root is the perfect choice for England Test captain," said Colin Graves, chairman of the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB), in a statement.

"I'm delighted that he has accepted the role and will now help to take the team to the next level."

Ben Stokes was named vice-captain.

Root, 26, has scored 4,594 Test runs since his debut in 2012 and will become England's 80th Test skipper, with his first game in charge set to be against South Africa at Lord's on July 6.

