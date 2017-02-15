Cricket: British police make two arrests in Pakistan fixing probe

LONDON (AFP) - British police said on Tuesday (Feb 14) they had made two arrests in connection with bribery offences as part of an investigation into international cricket match spot-fixing.

A statement issued by Britain’s National Crime Agency (NCA) said “two men in their thirties” were arrested on Monday and had been released on bail until April 2017 pending further enquiries.

Amid a corruption probe involving players in the Pakistan Super League, the NCA statement added: “We are working closely with the Pakistan Cricket Board and International Cricket Council’s anti-corruption units.

“The Pakistan Cricket Board has launched its own investigation which has resulted in the suspension of three players.”

The three suspended players – Sharjeel Khan, Khalid Latif and Nasir Jamshed – have all represented Pakistan in international cricket.

Sharjeel and Latif have been suspended by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) from the ongoing Pakistan Super League domestic Twenty20 tournament in the United Arab Emirates following accusations they met a suspicious person linked to an international betting syndicate.

Jamshed, who made the last of 68 appearances for Pakistan across all three formats nearly two years ago, is not taking part in the PSL.

Nevertheless, the PCB said on Monday he had been provisionally suspended from all forms of cricket for “violating its anti-corruption code”.