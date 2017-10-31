Cricket: Annabel Pennefather appointed to International Cricket Council's Disputes Resolution Committee

SINGAPORE - Veteran sports official Annabel Pennefather has been appointed as an independent lawyer on the International Cricket Council's (ICC) Disputes Resolution Committee.

The Singaporean is one of five independent lawyers appointed for their "significant experience in international arbitration and sports disputes, one from each of the five ICC regions (Americas, Africa, Europe, Asia and East Asia Pacific)", as stated in the committee's terms of reference.

These terms of reference were revised to include the introduction of five independent lawyers following a meeting by the ICC Board on Oct 13.

This is Pennefather's fourth position in a world sport body. In July, she was appointed president of the International Hockey Federation's judicial commission, and was also named in the Badminton World Federation's external judicial expert group.

She is also serving on the International Association of Athletics Federations' disciplinary tribunal.

Pennefather told The Straits Times she hopes to help the ICC achieve its objective of having more independence and transparency in the way its matters are considered.

She added: "Like every committee where you have to adjudicate and decide, the objective is to achieve those things, to ensure that there are fair hearings and justice is always done.

"That is what I want to do - to be known for the fact that I am neutral, capable and I can see the issues and reach, with my colleagues, the right decision all in the sense of keeping sport in the right place and maintaining the integrity of sport."