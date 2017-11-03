Conor eyes MMA fight against boxer

LONDON • Mixed martial arts (MMA) star Conor McGregor says he wants a boxer to "come into his world", insisting he would beat Floyd Mayweather in a rematch, the BBC reported.

The 29-year-old Irishman lost to former welterweight champion Mayweather in Las Vegas in August in one of the richest boxing bouts of all time.

McGregor, speaking ahead of the Dublin premiere of Conor McGregor: Notorious - a documentary about the fighter - said his next fight would be to defend his Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) lightweight title.

"Right now I am focused on my world, the world of true fighting," he told the BBC on Wednesday.

"Ideally, I would like to take one of the boxers into an MMA bout - someone come into my world now.

"I went into their platform and faced the so-called best of the best and I handled him pretty easily in the early rounds, before I got fatigued and got stopped."

Mayweather, who returned after two years of retirement to take on the Irish MMA star, bided his time before exerting his superiority from the middle rounds onwards at the T-Mobile Arena.

The bout ended with a 10th-round stoppage as the American ended his career with a perfect 50-0 record. Referring to a possible Mayweather rematch, McGregor, nicknamed "The Notorious", added: "He's retired. I will not call him out. I respect what he has done."

Asked if he would get back in a boxing ring, he replied: "Of course. Boxing is certainly an interest of mine. But the next fight will be to defend my UFC lightweight belt."

