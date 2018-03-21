Commonwealth Games: Watch the action live on Mediacorp's okto and Toggle channels

SINGAPORE - Singaporeans will be able to catch over 550 hours of sporting action at the April 4-15 Commonwealth Games on Mediacorp's platforms, the broadcaster announced on Wednesday (March 21).

Among them, Toggle will have seven "live" channels, with the focus on Team Singapore athletes. The Games action will also be available on oktoSports, the sports belt of the okto television channel, from 5pm to 9pm on weekdays, and 3pm to 9pm on weekends.

Mediacorp chief customer officer Debra Soon said: "Mediacorp is delighted to bring the live action, breaking news, and curated highlights with a special focus on Singapore athletes to Singapore audiences across our digital, social, TV, radio and news properties. Through this, we hope to rally Singaporeans behind Team Singapore at the Games."