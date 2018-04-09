Commonwealth Games: Toh Wei Soong clinches swimming bronze in S7 50m freestyle final

GOLD COAST - Singapore para swimmer Toh Wei Soong capped a memorable debut at the Commonwealth Games by winning his first medal on Monday (April 9).

The 19-year-old clocked 29.83sec in the men's S7 50m freestyle at the Optus Aquatic Centre to finish third, behind Australian Matthew Levy (28.60) and South African Christian Sadie (29.65). It is Singapore's first medal from the pool.

Toh had clocked 30.35 in the morning heats to qualify as the third-fastest swimmer of the six finalists.

Toh began swimming competitively when he was eight. He was diagnosed with transverse myelitis when he was two. The condition is an inflammation of the spinal cord, which restricts the use of his legs.

He won three golds at last year's Kuala Lumpur Asean Para Games (APG) and another three golds at the 2015 APG on home soil.