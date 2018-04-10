Commonwealth Games: Teh Xiu Hong finishes fifth in women's 25m pistol final

BRISBANE, Australia - Singapore shooter Teh Xiu Hong ended her Commonwealth Games debut with a credible showing as she finished fifth in the women's 25m pistol final on Tuesday (April 10).

The 24-year-old, who had entered the eight-women final as the top qualifier, could not replicate that performance in the elimination final at the Belmont Shooting Centre.

She finished with a score of 19 and was the fourth competitor knocked out after losing to Malta's Eleanor Bezzina in a shoot-off.

"A little disappointed in myself. I did my best but felt I could have pushed myself a bit more and shoot better in the final, especially in that shoot-off," she said.

"I'm still lacking experience in finals. So I need go get into more finals and learn from them. I expect myself to do better than what I've done so far here."

India's Heena Sidhu won gold with a Games record score of 38. Australia's Elena Galiabovitch (35) and Malaysia's Alia Sazana Azahari (26) completed the podium.

Teh had finished sixth in the women's 10m air pistol on Sunday.

She was a bronze medallist in the 25m pistol at last year's SEA Games in Kuala Lumpur and had bagged a silver at the 2015 Games on home soil.

The Republic has won one gold in shooting so far at the Gold Coast Games in Australia, with Martina Veloso winning the women's 10m air rifle on Monday.